Border Services of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan make joint statement

Meeting of the working groups of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on the implementation of Protocol No. 42 of September 25, 2022 took place in Guliston, Sughd region of the Republic of Tajikistan. The Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The parties discussed issues of implementation of the protocol on stabilizing the situation in the border territories of the two countries, as well as coordination of joint activities in the field of protecting the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border.

They noted the active dynamics of development of cooperation and interaction between the two republics in ensuring border security, as well as the high level of bilateral dialogue achieved recently.

The parties expressed confidence that a constructive and mutually beneficial partnership between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan meets the long-term interests of the peoples of the two states, and is also a key factor in ensuring peace, stability and security of the countries.

An exchange of views took place on the issue of implementation of the protocols of working meetings of the heads of border agencies. In this context, the parties confirmed their commitments to achieve progress in the implementation of the agreements reached.

The activities of the border representative offices and competent authorities of the parties, aimed at implementation of a set of measures to fulfill the paragraphs of Protocol No. 42, were highly appreciated.

The importance of further expansion and deepening of Kyrgyz-Tajik relations, ensuring timely and full implementation of the agreements reached, as well as expanding interaction in the field of border security was emphasized.

Following the meeting, the parties signed a corresponding protocol.