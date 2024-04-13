Topographic groups of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan survey border

Topographic working groups conducted joint field surveys on the remaining sections of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

A regular meeting of topographic working and working groups on legal issues of the government delegations of the Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan on delimitation and demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border was held from April 7 to April 13 in Buston, Sughd region of Tajikistan.

«Within the framework of the meeting, the topographic working groups conducted joint field surveys on the remaining sections of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border. The parties will continue work on the description of the remaining sections at the next meeting to be held on the territory of Kyrgyzstan. The meeting was held in an atmosphere of friendship and mutual understanding,» the statement says.