Another incident occurs at Kyrgyz-Tajik border

Situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the border is characterized as tense. The Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The Tajik side began to install a container on a disputed section of the border in Unzhu-Bulak area of​ Chon-Alai district today at 03.00, entering the territory of Kyrgyzstan 1,000 meters. By 6.00, the Tajiks moved 600 meters away from the installed container.

«There is an accumulation of military personnel in automobiles and lightly armored vehicles on the Tajik side. The Border Service of the State Committee for National Security is taking all measures to prevent an escalation of the conflict. However, the border representatives of the Republic of Tajikistan do not answer phone calls. Units of the Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic, deployed on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the border, were put on combat alert,» the Border Service reported.
