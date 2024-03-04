Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan interested in soonest resolution of border issue

The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan discussed a range of issues of bilateral relations on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

The parties are interested in the soonest resolution of border issues. This was stated at the meeting of Jeenbek Kulubaev and Sirojiddin Mukhriddin. They discussed a number of issues of bilateral relations.

The Foreign Ministers touched upon the progress of work of the commission on delimitation and demarcation of the state border. The parties’ interest in the speedy resolution of border issues based on the instructions of the top leadership of the two countries was emphasized.

Recall, the border line between the two countries is about 987 kilometers. The next meeting of topographic groups of the two countries ended in Batken on Sunday.