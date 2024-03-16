Kamchybek Tashiev meets with his Tajik counterpart to discuss border issue

A regular meeting of the co-chairs of the government delegations of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on the delimitation and demarcation of the state border, Kamchybek Tashiev and Saimumin Yatimov, took place in Buston, Sughd region. NIAT Khovar reported, citing the State Committee for National Security of the Republic of Tajikistan.

It is noted that significant progress has been achieved as a result of the negotiations. The relevant groups of parties were given specific instructions on the delimitation and demarcation of the Tajik-Kyrgyz state border to continue work on further determining of border crossings of both states in other regions.