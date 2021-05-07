Border delimitation: Kamchybek Tashiev explains agreements with Tajikistan

The head of the government commission on border issues, Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan, Kamchybek Tashiev, commented on the joint statement signed with Tajikistan following the talks in Batken on May 1-2. His assistant Otkurbek Rakhmanov posted the comment on social media.

Kamchybek Tashiev confirmed signing of a joint statement. He assessed the round of the negotiation process as long and difficult.

According to the head of the State Committee for National Security, maps of 1924, 1927 and 1989 will be used only when describing the areas indicated in the statement.

«Vorukh enclave has nothing to do with this. No corridor is provided. The road to the east of Kapchigai village, Batken region, will be used by citizens of Tajikistan. The road will be under the control of Batken district administration — this is clearly stated in the document. The status of the road will be determined by a separate interstate agreement,» he said.

The head of the government commission informed that the road would be provided for use only after completion of the process of delimitation and demarcation of separate sections of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border located around the enclave. There will be separate negotiations on Vorukh. A separate agreement will be prepared for other sections of the border.

Kamchybek Tashiev urged Kyrgyzstanis to be more patient.

«Let’s be more patient. We will not publish inaccurate information. We do not need a meter of land of another state, but we will not give ours either. We, together with the leadership of Kyrgyzstan, will hold the opinion to the end,» he said.

Yesterday, on May 6, the Cabinet of Ministers sent out the text of a statement by the heads of government delegations of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on the delimitation and demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border — Chairmen of the State Committee for National Security of both countries Kamchybek Tashiev and Saimumin Yatimov.

The Cabinet of Ministers confirmed the option of the Tajik side, which also previously published the text of the statement.

The parties agreed to use documents and materials of the national-territorial demarcation dated 1924-1927 and the parity commission 1989 to describe the project line of the border between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan in the sections from the border point No. 43 to border point No. 61 and from border point No. 135 to border point No. 141.