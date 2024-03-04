12:15
Meeting of topographic groups of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan takes place in Batken

A regular meeting of topographic working groups and working groups on legal issues of the government delegations of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan on the delimitation and demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border took place in Batken from February 25 to March 3, 2024. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The parties exchanged proposals on describing the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border line in the remaining sections and decided to continue this work at the next meeting, which will take place on the territory of Tajikistan.

It was previously reported that in mid-February the parties agreed on 1.1 more kilometers of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border line.
