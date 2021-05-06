What Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed on? Text of statement

The Cabinet of Ministers sent out the full text of statement of the heads of government delegations of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on delimitation and demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border — Chairmen of the State Committee for National Security of both countries Kamchybek Tashiev and Saimumin Yatimov.

A regular meeting of the government delegations of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan on delimitation and demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border was held on May 1 in Batken region.

During discussion of the situation in the border areas, both sides, regretting what had happened, expressed condolences to the families and friends of the victims. It was announced that such events would not be allowed in the future.

The parties agreed, by May 2, to carry out a complete withdrawal of military units and military machinery from the entire line of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border to their places of permanent deployment.

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic noted that during the meeting, a thorough exchange of views took place on the issue of delimitation and demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border. Topographic working groups have been instructed to start describing the state border in the remaining sections in the near future.

The parties agreed to use documents and materials of the national-territorial demarcation dated 1924-1927 and the parity commission 1989 to describe the project line of the border between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan in the sections from the border point No. 43 to border point No. 61 and from border point No. 135 to border point No. 141.

«The parties instructed the topographic working groups to describe the project line of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border in these areas from May 5 to May 9,» the statement says.

At the same time, working groups of the parties will begin to carry out topographic works and describe the project line of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border in Maksat, Kulundu settlements in Leilek district, Kok-Tash, Kok-Terek, Ak-Sai settlements in Batken district of Batken region of the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as in the areas Ovchi Kalacha Babajan, Gafurov district, Chorkuh, Somoniyon, Khojai Alo, Isfara city, Sogd region of the Republic of Tajikistan until May 17.

«The parties agreed that until completion of the process of delimitation, demarcation and legal registration of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border for the purpose of the unimpeded movement of citizens, passage of vehicles and goods of the Republic of Tajikistan, they will jointly build, and the Tajik side will use and maintain Khojai Alo — Vorukh bypass road on the eastern side of Kapchigai (Tangi) settlement. The status of the road will be determined by a separate state agreement between the two countries,» the Cabinet of Ministers said.

The parties came to an agreement on construction of this road and instructed the topographic working groups, together with design organizations, to carry out a field survey of this section on the lands of actual use of Batken region by June 1, 2021.

«The parties agreed, after completion of construction of Khojai Alo — Vorukh bypass road on the eastern side of Kapchygai (Tangi) settlement to proceed with the design description of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border line at Vorukh section. The sides, referring to the ancient history of the fraternal peoples, firmly declared their readiness to resolve among themselves all existing border issues in the spirit of mutual understanding and mutual trust. The parties agreed that the next joint meeting would take place on the territory of Tajikistan,» the document says.

The border conflict began on April 28 in the area of Golovnoy water distribution point. Local residents, army units and heavy weapons were involved in it. The parties finally agreed on the armistice and withdrawal of troops only on the evening of May 1.

In total, 190 Kyrgyzstanis suffered in the border conflict, 36 people were killed, including children. More than 40,000 people have been evacuated from the conflict zone.