Border demarcation: Statement of joint commission of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan

The heads of government delegations of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on delimitation and demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border — Chairmen of the State Committee for National Security of their countries Kamchybek Tashiev and Saimumin Yatimov signed a joint statement in Batken city, Batken region of Kyrgyzstan.

The negotiations took place on May 1-2, 2021.

«A thorough exchange of views took place on taking urgent measures aimed at resolving the situation on the Tajik-Kyrgyz border, resumption and stepping up the work of the joint commission in the spirit of mutual trust and good neighborliness, referring to the ancient history of peaceful coexistence of the two fraternal peoples,» the statement says.

The heads of the delegations of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Kyrgyz Republic expressed complete mutual understanding on the need for soonest possible description of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border line in the remaining sections.

According to Khovar news agency, the parties agreed to describe the project line of the state border between the Republic of Tajikistan and the Kyrgyz Republic in the sections from border point No. 43 to border point No. 61 and from border point No. 135 to border point No. 141 using documents and materials of the national territorial demarcation of 1924-1927 and the 1989 parity commission.

Topographic working groups have been instructed to describe the project line of the Tajik-Kyrgyz state border in the aforementioned sections from May 5 to May 9, 2021.

At the same time, working groups of the parties will begin to carry out topographic work and will describe the project line of the Tajik-Kyrgyz state border until May 17, 2021 at the sites Ovchi Kalacha, Babajan in Gafurov district, Chorkukh, Somoniyon, Khojai Alo of Isfara сity, Sughd region of the Republic of Tajikistan, as well as Maksat, Kulundu settlements in Leilek district, Koktosh, Kokterek, Aksai in Batken district of the Kyrgyz Republic.

An agreement was reached that before completion of the process of delimitation, demarcation and legal registration of the Tajik-Kyrgyz state border, for the purpose of unimpeded movement of citizens, passage of vehicles and goods of the Republic of Tajikistan, the parties will jointly build and the Tajik side will use and maintain Khojai Alo — Vorukh highway on the eastern side of Tangi (Kapchigai) settlement. The status of this road will be determined by a separate state agreement between the two countries.

To start construction of this road as soon as possible, the topographic working groups were instructed, together with design organizations, to carry out a field survey of this site on the lands of practical use of Batken region by June 1, 2021.

The parties agreed to proceed with the project description of the Tajik-Kyrgyz state border line on Vorukh section after completion of construction of Khojai Alo — Vorukh bypass road on the eastern side of Tangi (Kapchygai) settlement.

The parties agreed that the next joint meeting will take place on the territory of the Republic of Tajikistan.

The border conflict began on April 28 in the area of Golovnoy water distribution point. Local residents, army units and heavy weapons were involved in it. The parties finally agreed on the armistice and withdrawal of troops only on the evening of May 1.

At least 189 Kyrgyzstanis sought medical help, 36 people died, including children. More than 40,000 people have been evacuated from the conflict zone. The Tajik side unofficially reported more than 150 wounded and about 16 dead.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that 120 houses and 84 social facilities had been destroyed in Kyrgyz border villages, including two schools, a village first-aid station, a kindergarten, a police station, four checkpoints, a medical center, a dental center, two pharmacies, a fire station, 27 gas filling stations, 34 retail outlets, five canteens and three banquet halls. Border outposts were also damaged. According to the Tajik side, more than 10 houses have been destroyed by fire in Khoja Alo border village.

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan assessed the actions of Tajikistan as military invasion and started pre-trial proceedings under the article «Crime against peace» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.