Encroachment on independence: Deputies condemn actions of Tajikistan

Threat not only to the security of Kyrgyzstan, but also to the entire Central Asia arose during the events in the south of the country. Deputy Shailoobek Atazov stated at a meeting of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

According to him, encroachment on the sovereignty of the country has been committed.

«The honor and dignity of not only the residents of Batken, but also of the whole Kyrgyzstan, was damaged during these events. We need to discuss these events, as they are already talking about the interests of big powers,» he said and suggested considering the responsibility of officials for the border conflict.

«Local residents told us that they themselves had evacuated. Nobody came to help them. Therefore, it is necessary to consider the issue where the heads of districts, governors were and what they were doing on these days,» Shailoobek Atazov noted.

The border conflict began on April 28 in the area of Golovnoy water distribution point. Local residents, army units and heavy weapons were involved in it. The parties finally agreed on the armistice and withdrawal of troops only on the evening of May 1.

At least 189 Kyrgyzstanis sought medical help, 36 people died, including children. More than 40,000 people have been evacuated from the conflict zone. The Tajik side unofficially reported more than 150 wounded and about 16 dead.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that 120 houses and 84 social facilities had been destroyed in Kyrgyz border villages, including two schools, a village first-aid station, a kindergarten, a police station, four checkpoints, a medical center, a dental center, two pharmacies, a fire station, 27 gas filling stations, 34 retail outlets, five canteens and three banquet halls. Border outposts were also damaged. According to the Tajik side, more than 10 houses have been destroyed by fire in Khoja Alo border village.

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan assessed the actions of Tajikistan as military invasion and started pre-trial proceedings under the article «Crime against peace» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The heads of government delegations of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on the delimitation and demarcation of Kyrgyz-Tajik state border — the Chairmen of the State Committee for National Security of their countries Kamchybek Tashiev and Saimumin Yatimov signed a joint statement on demarcation of the border.