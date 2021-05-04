16:04
Situation at border: 120 residential buildings destroyed and burnt down

According to the latest data, a total of 120 residential buildings and 84 social facilities had been destroyed in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan as a result of the border conflict. The Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations Urmatbek Shamyrkanov announced at a press conference in Bishkek.

«120 houses, 84 objects (a school, a first-aid station, a kindergarten, the building of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, four border posts, a medical center, a dental center, two pharmacies, a fire station, 27 gas filling stations, 34 retail outlets, five canteens and three banquet halls) had been destroyed. The Ministry of Emergency Situations has sent 214 employees and 16 units of special-purpose machinery,» he said.

He also noted that the interdepartmental commission continues its work.

The border conflict began on April 28. Local residents, army units and heavy weapons were involved in it. The parties finally agreed on the armistice and withdrawal of troops only on the evening of May 1.

At least 189 Kyrgyzstanis sought medical help, 36 people died, including children. More than 33,000 people have been evacuated from the conflict zone. The Tajik side unofficially reported more than 150 wounded and about 16 dead.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported earlier that 107 houses, two schools, a village first-aid station, a kindergarten, a police station, three checkpoints, ten gas filling stations and eight shops were destroyed in Kyrgyz border villages. Border outposts were also damaged. According to the Tajik side, more than 10 houses have been destroyed by fire in Khoja Alo border village.

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan assessed the actions of Tajikistan as military invasion and started pre-trial proceedings under the article «Crime against peace» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
