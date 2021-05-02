Minister of Health: Released by Tajikistan hostages have many hematomas

Nine out of 10 hostages, who were released by Tajikistan yesterday, were hospitalized to Isfana hospital. The Minister of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan Alymkadyr Beishenaliev told 24.kg news agency.

«They were most likely beaten with batons, because they have a lot of hematomas. It turns out they were bullied all night long. The patients’ condition is assessed as moderately severe,» he said.

Alymkadyr Beishenaliev also stressed that the medical institutions of Leilek district have enough blood and medicines necessary to treat the victims.

Earlier it was reported that Tajikistan released 10 residents of International village of Leilek district, who were taken hostage on April 30. The head of the village, Myrzabek Zhumabaev, and nine other local residents were released during negotiations.

The border conflict took place on April 28.

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed to cease fire and withdraw military forces to the places of their previous deployment on April 29 at night. However, shooting continued in some places. Yesterday the parties made the second attempt to reach an agreement peacefully and declared a ceasefire.

At least 178 victims sought medical help, 34 people were killed, including a child, in Kyrgyzstan.

More than 33,000 people were evacuated from the conflict zone.

May 1-2, 2021 were declared the Days of National Mourning in the Kyrgyz Republic.