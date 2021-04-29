Border incident: Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree to cease fire

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed to cease fire and withdraw military forces to the places of their former deployment. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

In connection with the April 28-29 border incident on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border, the Foreign Affairs Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Kazakbaev held talks with the Foreign Affairs Minister of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Mukhriddin and other representatives, during which further joint actions of the parties aimed at resolving the situation in the borderlands of the two countries were discussed.

The heads of the Foreign Ministries of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan stressed the urgent need to resolve the conflict situation, which led to casualties and injuries from both the Kyrgyz and Tajik sides, peacefully, through political and diplomatic negotiations.

Ruslan Kazakbaev noted that the Kyrgyz side does not claim foreign territories and does not intend to share its land with anyone. In this context, he especially stressed that all border and economic issues should be resolved at the negotiating table with participation of high representatives within the government delegations on delimitation and demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border.

The official stressed the importance of building confidence between the two states, especially in the border area, taking measures to ensure security and stability in the border areas, and suppressing any actions aimed at increasing tensions among the local population.

As a result of negotiations between the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, agreements were reached on a complete ceasefire from 20.00 and withdrawal of military forces to the places of their previous deployment.

The Foreign Ministers agreed within the next few hours to hold a separate meeting of the heads of law enforcement and security agencies with participation of representatives of the local authorities of the parties, where further details of the settlement of the situation will be discussed.

As further measures, the parties agreed to strengthen joint information and explanatory work with the population at the level of local governments (regional, district and village levels) of the countries with participation of territorial units of the border services, to organize joint groups of law enforcement agencies at the level of regional structures to patrol and monitor the situation in border areas, as well as maintain constant direct communication between the foreign affairs agencies and personally between the ministers for prompt resolution of existing issues.

The heads of the Foreign Affairs Ministries called on both sides not to succumb to the provocations of some destructive forces.

Another border incident began on April 28 after the Tajik side started to install CCTV cameras on an electric pole near Golovnoy water distribution point in Kok-Tash village of Batken region. Local residents demanded to remove the equipment. After a verbal skirmish, the parties began to throw stones at each other. Shootout started later.

In total, 31 victims sought medical help, one person was killed.

Golovnoy water distribution point is located at the source of the water canals replenishing Tortkul reservoir on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.