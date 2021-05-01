10:03
Batken tragedy: May 1-2 declared days of mourning in Kyrgyzstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree according to which May 1-2, 2021 were declared Days of National Mourning in the Kyrgyz Republic. Press service of the head of state reported.

Armed conflict on April 29-30 at the Kyrgyz-Tajik border in Batken region resulted in numerous casualties and injured, both among civilians and military personnel. The armed conflict also led to significant property damage.

Expressing deep sorrow for the victims and condolences to their families and friends, it was decided:

  • To declare May 1 and 2, 2021 as Days of National Mourning in the Kyrgyz Republic;
  • To lower the flags of the Kyrgyz Republic to half-mast on the Days of National Mourning throughout the country, as well as on the buildings of diplomatic and consular offices abroad;
  • To invite cultural institutions and TV and radio companies to cancel entertainment events and programs during the Days of National Mourning;
  • The government, together with local self-government bodies, to take the necessary measures to provide assistance to the families of the dead and injured.

According to the Ministry of Health, a total of 154 people were injured, 31 died. At least 43 people have been transported to medical institutions of Bishkek.

Another border incident began on April 28 near Golovnoy water distribution point in Kok-Tash village of Batken region. Verbal skirmish developed into clashes: the parties began to throw stones at each other. Shootout started later.

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed to cease fire and withdraw military forces to the places of their previous deployment on April 29 at night.

Golovnoy water distribution point is located at the source of the water canals replenishing Tortkul reservoir on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.
