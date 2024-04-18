11:46
CSTO satisfied with negotiations on Kyrgyz-Tajik border

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is satisfied with the progressing negotiations between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on border issues. EADaily reports, citing the Secretary General of the organization Imangali Tasmagambetov.

«The will of the political leadership of the two countries allowed not only to start and successfully carry out the delimitation of the state border, but also to achieve a political solution to the problem,» he was quoted as saying.

According to Imangali Tasmagambetov, thanks to this, disagreements and «conflict potential» between Bishkek and Dushanbe will disappear forever.
