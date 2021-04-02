15:53
Police commission forensic medical examination on death of diplomat

Forensic medical examination has been commissioned on the death of an employee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan. The Department of Internal Affairs of Leninsky district of Bishkek informed 24.kg news agency.

The police received a message from the National Center for Maternity and Childhood Welfare about death of a man at the age of 40 at about 00.14 on April 1.

Vaccination of MFA employee: Autopsy finds no traces of vaccine
«It was found out that 39-year-old Bakhtiyar Shakirov came to the center on March 31 at about 22.30. The patient wanted to get an intravenous infusion and injections. He came to the hospital with medicines. After the procedures, he felt unwell and, despite first aid from a nurse, fainted and died at the scene. The fact was registered. All the necessary forensic medical examinations were commissioned to establish the cause of death,» the Department of Internal Affairs said.

It was earlier reported about the death of 39-year-old Bakhtiyar Shakirov. According to the consultant of the Ministry of Health Elena Bayalinova, the day before he was vaccinated against COVID-19 and was among the first vaccinated by SinoPfarm vaccine of China Biotechnology Go LTD, which arrived in the Kyrgyz Republic on March 19 in the amount of 150,000 doses. The Ministry of Health will create a commission to find out the causes of death.
