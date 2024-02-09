15:54
USD 89.43
EUR 96.39
RUB 0.98
English

COVID-19: Face mask requirement introduced in Kazakhstan again

Kazakhstanis are again recommended to wear masks to prevent coronavirus infection and measles. The media report.

According to them, heads of regional health departments, as well as of Almaty, Astana, Shymkent, and territorial departments have been instructed to ensure the availability of antiseptics and wearing of medical masks in medical institutions by staff and visitors.

In addition, it was instructed to recommend the use of medical or fabric masks in crowded places (airports, railway stations, bus stations, markets, shopping and entertainment centers, theaters, cinemas, public service centers, banks and others), as well as in all types of transport (public, air, railway).

Five cases of COVID-19 were registered in Kyrgyzstan for a week from January 29 to February 4. According to doctors, the epidemiological situation regarding coronavirus is assessed as stable.
link: https://24.kg/english/286369/
views: 126
Print
Related
World Nomad Games in Astana: Types of sports competitions approved
COVID-19: More than 20,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arrive in Kyrgyzstan
MFA: Kyrgyzstan’s driver's licenses are valid in Kazakhstan
Five cases of COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan for week
Government of Kazakhstan resigns
Kazakhstan’s investor ready to invest $70 million in Kyrgyzstan
Bishkek HPP breakdown: Kazakhstan increases electricity supply to Kyrgyzstan
Kazakhstan adopts law on modernization of checkpoints in EAEU by Kyrgyzstan
Akylbek Japarov and Mikhail Mishustin hold talks in Kazakhstan
Akylbek Japarov meets with Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
Popular
Bishkek HPP breakdown: Kazakhstan increases electricity supply to Kyrgyzstan Bishkek HPP breakdown: Kazakhstan increases electricity supply to Kyrgyzstan
Energy Ministry develops new tariff policy for electricity and heat Energy Ministry develops new tariff policy for electricity and heat
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree on 3.71 kilometers of state border Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree on 3.71 kilometers of state border
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan intend to resume work of Foreign Ministers’ Council Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan intend to resume work of Foreign Ministers’ Council
9 February, Friday
15:48
Veteran of Armed Forces Anvar Sartaev detained Veteran of Armed Forces Anvar Sartaev detained
15:29
Snow avalanches expected in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan
15:12
COVID-19: Face mask requirement introduced in Kazakhstan again
14:45
Kyrgyzstan can reduce dependence on import of mineral fertilizers
14:33
Support for crisis centers increased by 12 million soms