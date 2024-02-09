COVID-19: Face mask requirement introduced in Kazakhstan again

Kazakhstanis are again recommended to wear masks to prevent coronavirus infection and measles. The media report.

According to them, heads of regional health departments, as well as of Almaty, Astana, Shymkent, and territorial departments have been instructed to ensure the availability of antiseptics and wearing of medical masks in medical institutions by staff and visitors.

In addition, it was instructed to recommend the use of medical or fabric masks in crowded places (airports, railway stations, bus stations, markets, shopping and entertainment centers, theaters, cinemas, public service centers, banks and others), as well as in all types of transport (public, air, railway).

Five cases of COVID-19 were registered in Kyrgyzstan for a week from January 29 to February 4. According to doctors, the epidemiological situation regarding coronavirus is assessed as stable.