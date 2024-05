The head of the Expert Division of Cash Management Department of the National Bank, Dana Saifullina, said in an interview with Birinchi Radio that soms are rarely counterfeited in Kyrgyzstan.

«About 0.05 percent of counterfeit bills are detected per 1 million of genuine banknotes. This is a very low rate,» she noted.

According to Dana Saifullina, this is due to frequent updates of security elements and banknote designs.