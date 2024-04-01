Measles outbreak: 61 percent of population vaccinated in Jalal-Abad

The incidence of measles is on the rise. Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Aizhamal Shambetova announced at a meeting of the Committee on Social Policy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

According to her, if 7,500 cases of measles were registered last year, today there are already more than 6,000 registered cases.

«There are no problems with vaccines. 61 percent of the population has been vaccinated in Jalal-Abad region. Three departments have been opened in the infectious diseases hospital,» Aizhamal Shambetova said.

Director of the Republican Infectious Diseases Hospital Gulzhigit Aaliev said that 40-60 people come to the medical facility with measles.

«We cannot say that the incidence of measles has decreased. The problem remains acute. We leave children with severe form in the hospital, and send the rest for home treatment,» he noted.

According to Gulzhigit Aaliev, 210 people with measles are currently being treated in seven departments of the infectious diseases hospital.