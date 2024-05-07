11:55
Kazakhstan imposes ban on sugar exports until end of summer

Kazakhstan imposed a ban on sugar exports until August 31, 2024 to third countries, including the EAEU member countries. The press service of the Government of Kazakhstan reported.

It is noted that the balance of sugar stocks in warehouses and the volume of imports into Kazakhstan is about 256,000 tons, it is half of the annual demand of the country (500,000-550,000 tons).

«Stocks of sugar and raw cane sugar in warehouses today is 136,000 tons. Together with the quota for the import of Russian sugar in the amount of 120,000 tons until August 31, 2024, it is about 256,000 tons. In addition, Kazakhstan has a quota for duty-free import of 300,000 tons of raw cane sugar for processing until the end of 2024. The average monthly consumption is 46,000 tons, in summer the demand reaches 60,000 tons. Available sugar reserves are more than enough to meet the demand for sugar until the new harvest,» the Vice Minister of Agriculture Yerbol Taszhurekov said.

Kazakhstan also plans to negotiate with Russian colleagues to increase the quota for the supply of Russian sugar by the end of the year by 100,000 tons.

«For uninterrupted supply of Kazakhstanis with sugar, a collegial decision was made to impose a temporary ban on sugar exports from Kazakhstan to third countries, including EAEU member countries, until August 31, 2024. This measure will not affect international transit,» the statement says.
