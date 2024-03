Spring vaccination of domestic animals has begun in Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Ministry of Agriculture reported.

As part of the anti-epizootic plan, vaccines against anthrax, foot-and-mouth disease, smallpox, sheep and goat plague, as well as diagnostic agents against glanders in horses were delivered to the country.

«Vaccines are provided free of charge by the government. Animal owners only pay for the services of a private veterinarian,» the statement says.