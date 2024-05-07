81 people die in industrial accidents in Kyrgyzstan last year

More than 2,600 violations of labor legislation were detected in the country in 2023. The Service for Control and Supervision of Labor Legislation under the Ministry of Labor of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the agency, it is almost twice as much as in 2022.

The violations mainly concerned unfair dismissal from work and wage issues.

During this period, 171 industrial accidents were investigated, in which 192 people were injured, 81 of them were fatal. The accidents often occurred in the construction and mining industries.

The victims were paid compensation totaling 123.3 million soms, which is almost four times more than in 2022.

In addition, overdue wages in the amount of 22.6 million soms were paid.