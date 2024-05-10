Fraudsters deceive 40 Kyrgyzstanis in finding employment abroad in 2023

In 2023, the Center for Employment of Citizens Abroad sent more than 40 applications from Kyrgyzstanis who were deceived by fraudsters to the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The head of the center, Bakyt Kudaiberdiev, told on the air of Birinchi Radio.

According to him, cases when compatriots fall for the tricks of fraudsters have become more frequent.

«They lose a lot of money, the maximum amount is from $30,000, the minimum is up to $3,000. All applications sent to the Ministry of Internal Affairs are related to fraudsters who are not registered in Kyrgyzstan. These affiliated companies are mainly foreign — Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine and Eastern Europe,» Bakyt Kudaiberdiev noted.

He advised those wishing to find employment abroad to visit the website migrant.kg and familiarize themselves with the list of private employment agencies that have licenses for legal employment.