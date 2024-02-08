19:26
USD 89.43
EUR 96.24
RUB 0.98
English

COVID-19: More than 20,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arrive in Kyrgyzstan

At least 20,160 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 have arrived in Kyrgyzstan. UNICEF Office in the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

They will be distributed to vaccination points across the country to make sure that the most vulnerable populations are immunized against COVID-19. The total value of the vaccines provided by the COVAX facility and delivered through UNICEF support is over $136,000.

«As part of supporting COVID-19 programs, currently 58 countries, including Kyrgyzstan, continue vaccination against COVID-19 in 2024. Even though COVID-19 is stable in the country, getting vaccinated means protecting yourself from complications and will significantly reduce health risks» said Zinat Beishebaeva, Head of the Department of Public Health, Licensing of Medical and Pharmaceutical Services of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan.

This Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is prequalified by the World Health Organization (WHO). It is considered safe and effective for all individuals aged 6 months and above.

Earlier, UNICEF has procured specialized equipment for National vaccine warehouse to support the country in receiving and storing Pfizer vaccines that require ultra-low temperatures, up to −80°C.

Addresses of facilities where you can be vaccinated can be found on the websites: www.privivka.kg and www.med.kg.
link: https://24.kg/english/286280/
views: 190
Print
Related
Five cases of COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan for week
Emergencies Ministry receives 25 large tents for 4.7 million soms from UNICEF
11 new cold rooms to help improve storage of vaccines in Kyrgyzstan
9,295 cases of ARVI and influenza registered in Kyrgyzstan for week
COVID-19: COVAX mechanism ceases operations
COVID-19 incidence worldwide increases by 52 percent for 28 days
EU has not used 215 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines worth €4 billion
Health Ministry and UNICEF discuss implementation of joint programs
UNICEF provides waste management supplies to healthcare facilities in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan receives equipment for early screening of hearing problems
Popular
Bishkek HPP breakdown: Kazakhstan increases electricity supply to Kyrgyzstan Bishkek HPP breakdown: Kazakhstan increases electricity supply to Kyrgyzstan
Energy Ministry develops new tariff policy for electricity and heat Energy Ministry develops new tariff policy for electricity and heat
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree on 3.71 kilometers of state border Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree on 3.71 kilometers of state border
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan intend to resume work of Foreign Ministers’ Council Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan intend to resume work of Foreign Ministers’ Council
8 February, Thursday
17:53
Suspect in large-scale fraud detained in Issyk-Kul region Suspect in large-scale fraud detained in Issyk-Kul regi...
17:27
Special Forces of SCNS 9th Service in top 5 at World Championship in Dubai
16:54
COVID-19: More than 20,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arrive in Kyrgyzstan
16:45
MFA: Kyrgyzstan’s driver's licenses are valid in Kazakhstan
16:29
Bishkek HPP breakdown: Head of Cabinet inspects restoration process