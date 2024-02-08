COVID-19: More than 20,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arrive in Kyrgyzstan

At least 20,160 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 have arrived in Kyrgyzstan. UNICEF Office in the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

They will be distributed to vaccination points across the country to make sure that the most vulnerable populations are immunized against COVID-19. The total value of the vaccines provided by the COVAX facility and delivered through UNICEF support is over $136,000.

«As part of supporting COVID-19 programs, currently 58 countries, including Kyrgyzstan, continue vaccination against COVID-19 in 2024. Even though COVID-19 is stable in the country, getting vaccinated means protecting yourself from complications and will significantly reduce health risks» said Zinat Beishebaeva, Head of the Department of Public Health, Licensing of Medical and Pharmaceutical Services of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan.

This Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is prequalified by the World Health Organization (WHO). It is considered safe and effective for all individuals aged 6 months and above.

Earlier, UNICEF has procured specialized equipment for National vaccine warehouse to support the country in receiving and storing Pfizer vaccines that require ultra-low temperatures, up to −80°C.

Addresses of facilities where you can be vaccinated can be found on the websites: www.privivka.kg and www.med.kg.