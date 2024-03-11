09:51
Health workers prepare for 2nd stage of additional vaccination against measles

Specialists from the Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis are training medical workers in preparation for the second stage of the additional immunization campaign against measles and rubella.

According to the center, the measles situation in Kyrgyzstan continues to remain tense. As of March 5, 2024, more than 4,800 cases were registered in the republic.

The circulation of the virus is intense in Bishkek, Jalal-Abad, Chui and Osh regions.

Trainings are held in the capital, as well as in Chui and Jalal-Abad regions.

The main goal of the training is to increase the capacity of physicians to increase public awareness.

The program includes information about measles and rubella, information about the epidemiological situation in the country, instructions for using the vaccine, questions about medical contraindications and precautions during vaccination. The training will help health workers build proper communication with the population, especially with the parents of children who will be vaccinated, the center believes.
