More than 12,000 Kyrgyzstanis find jobs abroad in 2023

The Center for Employment of Citizens Abroad with the help of private agencies employed more than 12,000 citizens of Kyrgyzstan in foreign countries in 2023. The head of the center Bakyt Kudaiberdiev told about it on the air of Birinchi Radio.

A large number of compatriots want to work in the UK, he said.

«The UK attracts citizens with seasonal work. There is no language requirement there, it is enough to speak Russian. The British government allocates us quotas of no more than 10,000 per year, so not everyone who wants can get into this country,» Bakyt Kudaiberdiev said.

For 17 years, work has also been carried out in the direction of South Korea. Over the entire period, more than 5,000 people have been employed there. To date, there are 1,500 Kyrgyzstanis in South Korea.

The head of the Center for Employment of Citizens Abroad added that 165 private employment agencies officially operate in the Kyrgyz Republic, which employ compatriots in more than 25 countries of the world. These are mainly European and Persian Gulf countries.