Five cases of COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan for week

Five cases of COVID-19 were registered for a week from January 29 to February 4 in Kyrgyzstan. The Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance reported.

One case was registered in Bishkek, one — in Osh city, one — in Issyk-Kul region, and two more cases in Osh region.

The epidemiological situation regarding coronavirus is assessed as stable.

During the same period, 7,266 cases of ARVI and influenza were registered. Compared to the previous week, the incidence rate decreased by 10.1 percent.

High incidence is recorded in the cities of Bishkek, Osh and Chui region.
