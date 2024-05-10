19:39
Shabdaly-Zar market returned to state, it belonged to Kadyrzhan Batyrov

One of the central markets in Jalal-Abad, owned by affiliates of Kadyrzhan Batyrov, was returned to the state. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

According to the state committee, Shabdaly-Zar market, which was valued at 412,111 million soms, was returned to state ownership.

It was found out that the land plot, according to the order of the Jalal-Abad City Hall, was allocated in 1994 to a private company affiliated with Dustlik OJSC, where 85 percent of the controlling stake belonged to the ex-leader of the Uzbek community in Kyrgyzstan Kadyrzhan Batyrov.

At the same time, according to the Land Code of the Kyrgyz Republic of 1994, the City Hall did not have the right to allocate (sell) state land plots. Only the City Council has such a right.

The land plot was illegally sold to Batyrov, and he, in turn, in 2009, through a fictitious transaction, executed a purchase and sale agreement with citizens of Kyrgyzstan (people affiliated with Batyrov). This is confirmed by archival documents attached to the materials of the criminal case. Subsequently, the land plot was used as a market for several years.
link: https://24.kg/english/293688/
