President of Union of Banks of Kyrgyzstan calls som "Central Asian dollar"

Anvar Abdraev, President of the Union of Banks of Kyrgyzstan, called the Kyrgyz som «a Central Asian dollar» during an interview on Birinchi Radio.

According to my personal observations, in Almaty, Uzbekistan, you can pay with our national currency at bazaars, in taxis, restaurants, cafes, one might say, wherever payments are made. Therefore, although with a grain of joke, the som can be called the Central Asian dollar. Anvar Abdraev

He told on the air of the radio that his colleagues from Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan admitted that the som is the most stable currency in Central Asia.