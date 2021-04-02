11:12
COVID-19: Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry employee dies after vaccination

Deputy Director of the Consular Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Bakhtiyar Shakirov died yesterday, on April 1. Press service of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia reported.

The cause of death is still unknown.

Former spokesperson for the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan Elena Bayalinova posted a message on her Facebook page.

«As it became known after a call from the relatives of the 39-year-old deceased to my phone on the morning of April 2, the day before he was vaccinated against COVID-19 and was among the first vaccinated by SinoPfarm vaccine of China Biotechnology Go LTD, which arrived in the Kyrgyz Republic on March 19 in the amount of 150,000 doses. Bakhtiyar Shakirov was going to leave for refresher courses in Moscow, so he decided to protect himself and undergo the vaccination. I think that the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic should conduct an objective official investigation and report on its results, and the country’s medical workers should take this fact into account and carefully examine citizens to be vaccinated in order to avoid new losses from possible reactions and complications,» Elena Bayalinova posted.

The Ministry of Health and Social Development has not yet commented on the incident.
