15:55
USD 88.39
EUR 94.96
RUB 0.97
English

Amnesty International collected signatures in support of Rita Karasartova

Amnesty International collected more than 405,000 signatures under a petition demanding to drop charges against Kyrgyz human rights activist Rita Karasartova.

The website of the organization says that Rita Karasartova was charged with «far-fetched accusations of attempted violent overthrow of government.» For this she faces up to 15 years in prison. And the number of signatures collected in support of the human rights activist is evidence of the global support and solidarity with her and other activists, journalists and human rights defenders in Kyrgyzstan.

«We expect that the large-scale support, expressed in hundreds of thousands of signatures and letters, will show the government that the persecution of critics of the authorities in the country does not go unnoticed and will prompt the authorities to change their policies. The authorities should take into account the international attention to the so-called Kempir-Abad case and all politically motivated cases in the Kyrgyz Republic,» Maisy Weicherding, Amnesty International’s Central Asia Researcher, said.

National sections and structures of Amnesty International around the world have already handed over the collected signatures to the authorities of Kyrgyzstan. AI employees took more than 60,000 signatures to the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in the UK.
link: https://24.kg/english/293644/
views: 127
Print
Related
Amnesty International assesses human rights situation in Kyrgyzstan
Amnesty International оценила ситуацию со свободой слова в Кыргызстане
Amnesty International Secretary General calls to veto restrictive NGO law
Глава Amnesty International призывает наложить вето на закон о НКО
Amnesty International: Highly restrictive NGO legislation must be vetoed
Amnesty International призывает наложить вето на закон о НКО
Kyrgyzstani authorities unleashing crackdown on country’s civil society
Власти Кыргызстана ведут кампанию преследований против гражданского общества
Authorities escalate crackdown on freedom of expression - Amnesty International
Amnesty International: Draft NGO law poses threat to thriving civil society
Popular
High altitude Immortal Regiment takes place in Kyrgyzstan on Putin Peak High altitude Immortal Regiment takes place in Kyrgyzstan on Putin Peak
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov leaves for Russia President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov leaves for Russia
81 people die in industrial accidents in Kyrgyzstan last year 81 people die in industrial accidents in Kyrgyzstan last year
Kazakhstan imposes ban on sugar exports until end of summer Kazakhstan imposes ban on sugar exports until end of summer
10 May, Friday
15:38
More than 12,000 Kyrgyzstanis find jobs abroad in 2023 More than 12,000 Kyrgyzstanis find jobs abroad in 2023
15:23
Sadyr Japarov explains why he decided to conduct opinion poll on Issyk-Kul pier
14:55
Amnesty International collected signatures in support of Rita Karasartova
14:21
Not a single gram of gold is stolen: President comments on video with gold bars
14:03
2023 - deadliest year on record for migrants