Vaccination of MFA employee: Autopsy finds no traces of vaccine

Two commissions were formed on the fact of death of Bakhtiyar Shakirov, Deputy Director of the Consular Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan. Minister of Health and Social Development Alymkadyr Beishenaliev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, autopsy showed no traces of the vaccine.

Related news Health Ministry to create commission to find out causes of death of MFA employee

«The cause of death will be known after histopathological examination. The man could not get the vaccine himself. No one could get vaccinated at the children’s hospital at night,» Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said.

He wondered why the patient was injected an antibiotic without an allergic test. «And why it was done at night in the children’s hospital? Naturally, this was done for some material reward. The perpetrators will be punished. The second commission studies all the names of the vaccinated and the vaccine vials in order to track how many people were vaccinated and how much vaccine was used for it,» the minister added.

It was earlier reported about the death of 39-year-old Bakhtiyar Shakirov. Mass media reported that he died at the National Center for Maternity and Childhood Welfare after an antibiotic injection. According to the consultant of the Ministry of Health Elena Bayalinova, the day before he was vaccinated against COVID-19 and was among the first vaccinated by SinoPfarm vaccine of China Biotechnology Go LTD, which arrived in the Kyrgyz Republic on March 19 in the amount of 150,000 doses.