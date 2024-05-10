17:49
Great Britain supplies most expensive beer to Kyrgyzstan

At least 10,736,590.4 liters of beer worth 925,561.3 million soms were imported to Kyrgyzstan last year. The website of the National Statistical Committee says. 24.kg news agency calculated the average cost of imported beer.

Thus, according to our calculations, the most expensive beer is supplied to the Kyrgyz Republic by Great Britain (371.9 soms per liter), the Netherlands (367.9 soms), Sweden (302 soms) and France (252.1 soms).

At lower prices beer is imported from Mexico (190 soms), Belgium (188.9 soms), Ireland (162.1 soms), Latvia (149.9 soms), Georgia (146.1 soms), Spain (129.1 soms), Germany (123.7 soms) and the Czech Republic (100.4 soms).

The beer imported from Belarus (70.9 soms), Kazakhstan (72 soms), Lithuania (83.3 soms) and Russia (85.8 soms) has the lowest price.

Russia was the leader in terms of beer supply volumes in 2023 — 6,569,258 liters. Kazakhstan takes second place in beer supplies. About 3,383,665.1 liters were imported from the country for 243,731.2 million soms.

Smaller deliveries were made from Mexico (254,594.7 liters for 48,392.1 million soms), Georgia (227,435.5 liters for 33,232.6 million), Germany (83,930 liters for 10,388.5 million), Lithuania (76,388.8 liters for 6,364 million), Latvia (54,871.9 liters for 8,229.6 million), Belgium (28,710.4 liters for 5,426 million), Czech Republic (28,638.8 liters for 2,875.4 million), Belarus (14,473 liters for 1,027.3 million) and Spain (12,765.6 liters for 1,649.3 million).

Insignificant supplies were made from Ireland (844.8 liters for 137,000 soms), Netherlands (514.8 liters for 189,400), Great Britain (364.3 liters for 135,500), Sweden (110.9 liters for 33,600) and France (23.8 liters for 6,000).
