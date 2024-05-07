President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov leaves for Russia

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov has left for Russia for a working visit today, May 7. The press service of the head of state reported.

As part of the visit, Sadyr Japarov will take part in the anniversary summit of the Eurasian Economic Union and solemn events marking the 79th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War in Moscow.

Members of the official delegation of Kyrgyzstan: