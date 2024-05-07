President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov leaves for Russia

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov has left for Russia for a working visit today, May 7. The press service of the head of state reported.
As part of the visit, Sadyr Japarov will take part in the anniversary summit of the Eurasian Economic Union and solemn events marking the 79th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War in Moscow.
Members of the official delegation of Kyrgyzstan:
- First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev;
- Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeenbek Kulubaev;
- Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Muratbek Azymbakiev;
- Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to Russia Gulnara-Klara Samat;
- Minister of Economy and Commerce Daniyar Amangeldiev;
- Mayor of Bishkek Aibek Dzhunushaliev.