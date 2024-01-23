14:10
9,295 cases of ARVI and influenza registered in Kyrgyzstan for week

At least 9,295 cases of ARVI and influenza, as well as 5 cases of COVID-19 were registered in Kyrgyzstan for a week, from January 15 to January 21. The Department of Disease Prevention and State Epidemiological Surveillance reported.

Compared to the previous week, the incidence rate decreased by 8.1 percent.

About 67.1 percent of all patients are children under 14.

High incidence is observed in Bishkek, Osh and Chui region. As for coronavirus, all cases were registered in the capital.

Monitoring of influenza, ARVI and COVID-19 infection in the republic continues, the epidemiological situation is under control.
