High altitude Immortal Regiment takes place in Kyrgyzstan on Putin Peak

A group of public figures and mountaineers climbed the peak named after Vladimir Putin to pay tribute to the immortal feat of the soldiers who participated in the Great Patriotic War. The organizers told 24.kg news agency.

According to them, the ascent was timed to coincide with the 79th anniversary of Victory Day. Participants carried portraits of their ancestors as part of Immortal Regiment campaign.

Volunteers started climbing on May 5; the hike took a total of two days. The activists crossed the Aksai Gorge on horseback and, after spending the night in the camp, began climbing to the top.

The ascent began in the morning of May 6. They managed to conquer Putin Peak in 10 hours. After the ascent, the participants sang military songs and launched festive fireworks.

Note of 24.kg Putin Peak is the highest point at which the Immortal Regiment march has ever taken place. The peak is located in the Tien Shan mountain system. Its height is 4,446 meters. Before going on the hike, the group received the Victory Banner from the hands of veterans of the Kyrgyz Society of Siege Survivors.

Advisor to the President of the Kyrgyz Republic on sports, Chairman of the Kyrgyz Geographical Society Ruslan Kydyrmyshev, Deputy of the Parliament Marlen Mamataliev, journalist and blogger Robert Frantsev, TV presenter Assol Moldokmatova and others participated in the campaign.