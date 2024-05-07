17:23
USD 88.67
EUR 95.49
RUB 0.96
English

High altitude Immortal Regiment takes place in Kyrgyzstan on Putin Peak

A group of public figures and mountaineers climbed the peak named after Vladimir Putin to pay tribute to the immortal feat of the soldiers who participated in the Great Patriotic War. The organizers told 24.kg news agency.

According to them, the ascent was timed to coincide with the 79th anniversary of Victory Day. Participants carried portraits of their ancestors as part of Immortal Regiment campaign.

Volunteers started climbing on May 5; the hike took a total of two days. The activists crossed the Aksai Gorge on horseback and, after spending the night in the camp, began climbing to the top.

The ascent began in the morning of May 6. They managed to conquer Putin Peak in 10 hours. After the ascent, the participants sang military songs and launched festive fireworks.

Advisor to the President of the Kyrgyz Republic on sports, Chairman of the Kyrgyz Geographical Society Ruslan Kydyrmyshev, Deputy of the Parliament Marlen Mamataliev, journalist and blogger Robert Frantsev, TV presenter Assol Moldokmatova and others participated in the campaign.

Note of 24.kg

Putin Peak is the highest point at which the Immortal Regiment march has ever taken place. The peak is located in the Tien Shan mountain system. Its height is 4,446 meters. Before going on the hike, the group received the Victory Banner from the hands of veterans of the Kyrgyz Society of Siege Survivors.
link: https://24.kg/english/293413/
views: 212
Print
Related
Immortal Regiment march not to be held in Bishkek on May 9
Immortal Regiment march not to be held in Russia this year
Start time of Immortal Regiment march changed in Bishkek
Preparations for Immortal Regiment march begin in Kyrgyzstan
Immortal Regiment march takes place in Talas
Immortal Regiment march takes place in Bishkek
Emilbek Abdykadyrov: Immortal Regiment march is not prohibited in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstanis hold Immortal Regiment campaign at altitude of 3,300 meters
Third wave of COVID-19: Immortal Regiment march canceled in Bishkek
Over 7,000 people to participate in online Immortal Regiment march
Popular
Akylbek Japarov meets with heads of energy companies of France and UAE Akylbek Japarov meets with heads of energy companies of France and UAE
Tragedy in Suzak: Kamchybek Tashiev takes case under personal control Tragedy in Suzak: Kamchybek Tashiev takes case under personal control
Kyrgyzstan not used money for agricultural chain from European Investment Bank Kyrgyzstan not used money for agricultural chain from European Investment Bank
Tragedy in Suzak: President orders to transport injured children to Bishkek Tragedy in Suzak: President orders to transport injured children to Bishkek
7 May, Tuesday
16:56
Heads of security services of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan meet in Fergana Heads of security services of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, U...
16:24
Equipment for cleaning and washing roads purchased for capital’s Tazalyk
14:51
High altitude Immortal Regiment takes place in Kyrgyzstan on Putin Peak
14:39
81 people die in industrial accidents in Kyrgyzstan last year
14:31
Kyrgyzstanis to have long working week