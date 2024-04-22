European Immunization Week launched in Kyrgyzstan

The European Immunization Week (EIW) under the slogan «Protection of Generations» will be held in Kyrgyzstan from April 22 to April 28. It was announced at a press conference.

The main goal is to raise public awareness of the importance of immunization as one of the main preventive measures against infectious diseases.

Representative of the World Health Organization in the Kyrgyz Republic Liviu Vedrasco stressed that vaccines have contributed to the health and well-being of every person living today in the WHO European Region, including Kyrgyzstan.

«Over the last 60 years, immunization has saved more children’s lives than any other medical intervention. We have made significant progress in immunization thanks to the dedication of our health workers, government support and collaboration with partners. Together, we have expanded access to vaccines, having covered even the most remote and vulnerable populations. However, there is still a lot to be achieved,» he said.

Liviu Vedrasco noted that despite the progress made, there are still people who are not covered by immunization and thus unprotected. Vaccination refusals remain a fly in the ointment and one of the reasons for the recurrence of measles outbreaks. It is necessary to step up work in this regard.

According to the Republican Center for Immunization, 8,029 cases of measles have been registered in the Kyrgyz Republic since the beginning of 2024. Vaccination remains the most effective means of preventing the spread of measles and other diseases.

It was noted at the briefing that together with other countries of the WHO European region in 2002 Kyrgyzstan was certified as a polio-free state. In recent years, with the support of GAVI, WHO and UNICEF, several new vaccines have been included in the National Vaccination Calendar of the Kyrgyz Republic, including human papillomavirus, pneumococcal, inactivated polio and rotavirus vaccines.