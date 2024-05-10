Money collected for construction of mosque stolen in Kadamdzhai district

A citizen was detained in Batken region on suspicion of stealing money collected for the construction of a mosque. The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of the region reported.

According to the police, unknown people stole 67,500 soms collected for construction of Ziyabidin Azhi mosque in Tash-Dobo village of Kadamdzhai district.

A criminal case was opened under Article 205 «Theft» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

A 31-year-old resident of Leilek district was detained. He was previously prosecuted.

The stolen money was returned to the mosque.

The suspect was placed in a temporary detention center.