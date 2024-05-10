Sadyr Japarov explains why he decided to conduct opinion poll on Issyk-Kul pier

«If this were a political issue, I would make my own decision without asking people,» the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said in an interview with Kabar news agency, commenting on the decision to conduct an opinion poll on the shape of pier in Issyk-Kul region.

According to the head of state, 80 percent of the people gave him their trust and the right to decide the fate and future of the country for six years. But, since the issue is about a national instrument, he decided to conduct a survey.

My spokesman called me and said that everyone writes different opinions, and there are those who curse. This really bothered me, so I published a poll. Sadyr Japarov

«In the poll, the majority of people, namely 96 percent, voted for. Therefore, the project remained unchanged. There is no komuz itself. There is only a form. On the contrary, there is an attempt to glorify and present our komuz and yurt to tourists visiting our republic. What is wrong with this? It is good if we show tourists Rukh Ordo and after visiting the complex we invite them to the yurt and treat them with national food. Our young men and girls serving the restaurant will wear national clothes. What’s wrong if we preserve our national flavor and show it to foreigners?» he asked.

The President decided to ask Kyrgyzstanis whether they support the project on construction of a new pier at Rukh Ordo tourist center in Issyk-Kul region.

The new pier will be the largest on the shore. It will have the shape of the national Kyrgyz musical instrument — komuz. A restaurant in the shape of a yurt will be built on the pier; only national dishes will be served there.