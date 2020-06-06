Kyrgyzstani accused of murder of billionaire’s son set at large

The Moscow City Court changed verdict to a Kyrgyzstani accused of murder of a son of a Russian billionaire — Alexander Marugov. Lawyer of the accused Aleksei Kosakov reported to kginfo.ru.

Islambek Akbarov was set free after filing an appeal.

Islambek Akbarov became a participant of a traffic accident in July 2019, as a result of which the son of a Russian billionaire Vladimir Marugov, Alexander, was killed.

This traffic accident caused public outcry because of its discussion at the Federal Channel Russia-1. During a TV show, the presenter Andrei Malakhov and his guests accused the Kyrgyzstani Islambek Akbarov of contract murder.

This caused outrage on the social media; the Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan also reacted to the statements of the presenter. As a result, Malakhov had to apologize live. He made his speech in Kyrgyz.