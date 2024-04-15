Search at diplomat's house in Russia: MFA of Kyrgyzstan makes statement

A statement was posted on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan regarding an internal inspection carried out in connection with a search in the house of a Kyrgyz diplomat.

«We took with satisfaction the comment of the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Maria Zakharova, about the inviolability of diplomatic status and Russia’s commitment to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations,» the statement says.

It is also noted that the content of the information message of the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation Irina Volk raises certain questions, in which even before the completion of the official investigation and establishment of all the circumstances of the incident it is stated that the police officers «did not enter the apartment of the diplomat of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia, did not exert physical and psychological influence on the people».

«Thus, it follows from this report that the affected woman with her children, being inside her apartment, is herself the perpetrator of the incident. This contradicts common sense logic,» the Foreign Ministry of the Kyrgyz Republic said.

The ministry expects that the official inspection will be conducted promptly, objectively and comprehensively, taking into account the video recordings of the police officers’ bage cameras and photo materials submitted by the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.

On April 8, two employees of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs arrived at the house of Manas Zholdoshbekov, Advisor to the Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Russian Federation, in Moscow to check the legality of the grounds for the stay of the foreign citizen on Russian territory. The law enforcers broke the door and demanded to show the tear-off part of the migration registration form.