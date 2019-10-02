11:53
Andrey Malakhov apologizes to Kyrgyzstanis in two languages

TV presenter of Pryamoy Efir show on Russia-1 TV channel Andrey Malakhov apologized to the Kyrgyzstanis. This happened during the show aired on the evening of October 1.

«The ancient wisdom of the Kyrgyz people says: be able to hear and you will be heard. I want the people in Russia and Kyrgyzstan to hear me, who inadvertently could be hurt or offended my words said in this studio. On behalf of the editors of Pryamoy Efir program and on my own behalf, I want to express my sincerest regrets. Our program is watched all over the world, and we equally love and respect all our viewers, regardless of their country and nationality,» Malakhov said.

Kechirip koyunuzdar! I apologize!

Andrey Malakhov

On September 24, during the TV show on Russia-1 TV channel, its host Andrey Malakhov and his guests accused Kyrgyzstani Islambek Akbarov of a contract murder.

A motorcyclist and a taxi, the driver of which was a 22-year-old citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic, collided in the Russian capital on Frunzenskaya Embankment on July 8. The motorcycle driver passed away.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan also responded to the statements of the TV presenter — a Minister Counsellor of the Russian Embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic was called on to the ministry.

The TV presenter admitted that he could not imagine that his personal opinion could cause so much indignation among the residents of democratic Kyrgyzstan.
