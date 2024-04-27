16:18
Labor Minister instructs to step efforts to protect rights of Kyrgyzstanis

Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan Gulnara Baatyrova met with employees of the representative office of the Ministry of Labor in Russia. The press service of the ministry reported.

Issues related to the protection of the labor rights of citizens of Kyrgyzstan staying in the Russian Federation were discussed during the meeting.

The head of the representative office, Zharkynai Galieva, told about the work of the office and the migration situation in Russia.

In order to implement the Decree of President Sadyr Japarov «On taking measures aimed at improving the migration situation,» Gulnara Baatyrova instructed to step up efforts to protect the legal rights and interests of citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Russian Federation and noted the need to intensify awareness-raising work among labor migrants on issues of migration legislation of Russia.
