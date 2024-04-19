Two citizens of Kyrgyzstan without employment contract expelled from Omsk

Nine foreigners were detained in Omsk city (Russia), who did not have an employment contract or a license. The Central Department of the Federal Bailiff Service of Russia for Omsk Oblast reported on social media.

According to the men, they could not find the money to leave Russia on their own.

Omsk bailiffs brought citizens of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to administrative responsibility. They face a fine of 2,000 rubles and forced deportation from Russia.

The court ruled to forcibly expel the migrants, including two Kyrgyzstanis aged 27 and 40, from Russia.

As a result, all the foreigners were escorted to Tolmachevo airport for flights to Bishkek, Dushanbe and Khujand.