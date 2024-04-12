Search in house of Ambassador's Advisor: Russian MFA was handed a note

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan held a meeting with the Counselor-Consul of the Russian Embassy in Bishkek Andrei Buriev regarding the search in the house of the Advisor to Ambassador Manas Zholdoshbekov in Moscow. The press service of the ministry reported.

According to its data, the Kyrgyz side expressed concern about the actions of the officers of the internal affairs bodies of the Russian Federation against the family members of the ambassador’s advisor, who grossly violated the provisions of the Vienna Convention «On Diplomatic Relations» of 1961.

«Such actions against accredited employees of the diplomatic mission of Kyrgyzstan by the law enforcement agencies of Russia are unacceptable, require thorough investigation and bringing the perpetrators to justice as soon as possible. Andrei Buriev expressed regret about the fact and said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation received an official note from the Kyrgyz side. The necessary checks are being carried out and the Kyrgyz side will be informed about the results,» the statement says.

Deputy of the Parliament Dastan Bekeshev managed to contact Manas Zholdoshbekov and find out the details. The MP wrote about it on X (Twitter).

On April 8, two police officers broke into the house of the Advisor to the Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Russia Manas Zholdoshbekov in order to check the legality of the grounds for stay of the foreign citizen in Moscow.