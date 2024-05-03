12:22
MFA of Kyrgyzstan recommends temporarily refraining from traveling to Russia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan commented on the publication in the media about the mass denial of entry into Russia to citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«As of May 2, the diplomatic mission and consular offices of Kyrgyzstan in Russia have not received any signals about cases of mass refusal of entry into the Russian Federation for citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic. At the same time, the ministry and foreign offices are monitoring the situation in the Russian Federation and its impact on the legal status of Kyrgyzstanis,» the statement says.

Meanwhile, the ministry again recommends citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic, unless there are compelling reasons, temporarily refrain from traveling to Russia until the previously introduced additional security measures and the regime of enhanced control of entry across the state border are lifted. If necessary, you should check in advance whether there are entry restrictions.

In case of unforeseen circumstances or urgent questions, citizens of Kyrgyzstan should contact the hotline at the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Russian Federation:

  • +79251155047;
  • Consular Department of the ministry: +996999312002.

Human rights activist Valentina Chupik, who works on issues of migrants from Central Asia, told a Russian media outlet that citizens of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan are not allowed into Russia. Previously, similar measures were taken against natives of Tajikistan.

According to Valentina Chupik, in recent days, Russian border guards have been massively denying entry into the Russian Federation not only to citizens of the Republic of Tajikistan, but also citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic and Republic of Uzbekistan. Migrants are denied entry not only at airports, but also at ground checkpoints.
