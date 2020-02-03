Kyrgyzstani sentenced for traffic accident involving son of Russian billionaire

A taxi driver from Kyrgyzstan Islambek Akbarov was sentenced to two years in a penal settlement for a fatal traffic accident. The information was confirmed at the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in Russia.

Islambek Akbarov became a participant of a traffic accident in July 2019, as a result of which the son of a Russian billionaire Vladimir Marugov, Alexander, was killed.

The Tagansky Court of Moscow reportedly sentenced the accused last week to two years in a penal settlement. Given the time served during the investigation, the Kyrgyzstani has to spend about seven months in the penal settlement.

As noted, relatives of the deceased withdrew claims to the accused. They stated in court that he had reimbursed material costs for installation of a tombstone and partially paid for the funeral.

This traffic accident caused public outcry because of its discussion at the Federal Channel Russia-1. During a TV show, the presenter Andrei Malakhov and his guests accused the Kyrgyzstani Islambek Akbarov of contract murder.

This caused outrage on the social media; the Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan also reacted to the statements of the presenter. As a result, Malakhov had to apologize live. He made his speech in Kyrgyz.

Recall, a motorcyclist and a taxi, driven by a 22-year-old citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic, collided in the Russian capital on Frunze Embankment. The motorcycle driver passed away.