Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry responds to statements by TV presenter Andrey Malakhov

Minister Counsellor of the Russian Embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic was called on to the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the foreign ministry reported.

During the meeting, the representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs drew attention to the fact that during a TV show, the host Andrey Malakhov incorrectly spoke out against Islamambek Akbarov, who became a participant of a traffic accident, in which Russian citizen Alexander Marugov died.

«Representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic expressed concern about such statements by journalists of the state media in Russia, taking into account Kyrgyz-Russian allied relations and strategic partnership,» the Foreign Ministry said.

On September 24, during a TV show on Russia-1 TV channel, its host Andrey Malakhov and his guests accused Kyrgyzstani Islambek Akbarov of a contract murder.

A motorcyclist and a taxi, the driver of which was a 22-year-old citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic, collided in the Russian capital on Frunzenskaya Embankment on July 8. The motorcycle driver passed away.