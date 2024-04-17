About 20 Kyrgyzstanis stuck at Sheremetyevo airport in Russia

There are about 20 citizens of Kyrgyzstan in the transit zone of Sheremetyevo Airport who were unable to pass passport control for various reasons. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, together with the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Moscow, are monitoring the situation that happened with the compatriots.

«They contacted the embassy hotline regarding the issue of arranging meals for them, which was promptly resolved. The issue of sending them to Kyrgyzstan on the next flights is currently being considered,» the statement says.