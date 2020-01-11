Investigation of criminal case against Kursan Asanov nearing completion

Investigation of criminal case against the ex-deputy head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, Kursan Asanov, is nearing completion. His lawyer Taalaigul Toktakunova told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, Kursan Asanov continues to be summoned for interrogation by the Military Prosecutor’s Office. «But they ask about the same things. There is no corpus delicti in the actions of my client, the investigation seems to have reached a deadlock. The materials had to be submitted to the Prosecutor General’s Office for drawing up an indictment before the New Year. I think they’ll send it one of these days. Kursan Asanov’s wife Kulnara Usenkanova is also regularly questioned,» Taalaigul Toktakunova said.

Kulnara Usenkanova appears in the case on tax evasion. Kursan Asanov was removed from his post on August 13 for betraying the interests of the Kyrgyz police and loss of confidence. Later, the Military Prosecutor’s Office opened a criminal case on the fact of abuse of official position. On August 23, driver of the ex-deputy minister Damirbek Paizylda uulu was detained. He was accused of aiding in abuse of official position. On August 27, the former deputy head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs was arrested. The court chose for him a preventive measure in form of house arrest.